JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

One third user data accessed by Android apps unnecessary, reveals report
Business Standard

CBI vs CBI: SC reserves order on Alok Verma's plea against govt's order

The court also heard the petition moved by NGO Common Cause which had sought court-monitored SIT probe into allegations of corruption against various CBI officials

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana (left) and CBI Director Alok Verma were summoned by the Prime Minister's Office
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana (left) and CBI Director Alok Verma

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved judgement on the petition moved by CBI Director Alok Verma, challenging the Centre's decision to divest him of all powers and sending him on leave.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi concluded the arguments on behalf of Verma, Centre, Central Vigilance Commission and others who were party in the matter.

The court also heard the petition moved by NGO Common Cause which had sought court-monitored SIT probe into allegations of corruption against various CBI officials including Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

ALSO READ: CBI vs CBI: Alok Kumar Verma files response in SC on CVC probe report

Verma and Asthana have made allegations of corruption against each other.
First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements