No CBSE Class 12 exams this year, decision in interest of students: PM Modi

The union government on Tuesday has decided to cancel Board exams for Class 12 in view of the prevailing situation.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting regarding class 12 board exams, which was attended by senior ministers and officials.

The had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in cases.

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

PM said that the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Central Government to cancel board exams for Class 12 students and to assess the students based on their past performance.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has previously stated that any decision on the conduct of Class 12 examinations will be taken after extensive consultations with all stakeholders.