CCMB, Apollo Hospitals announce collaboration for dry swab Covid-19 test

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Thursday announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of a test to detect Covid-19.
The Direct Amplification rapid RT-PCR (DArRT-PCR) test allows for rapid, safer and more cost-effective testing. The biological sample can be directly isolated from patients' swabs and it uses a one-step protocol. “The virus will be here for some time, it seems, and those who test more frequently will be able to contain the impact of Covid-19 better. Cheaper, rapid and easy to use tests as these are the need of the hour. With Apollo and its vast network of hospitals and health services, we are positive about impacting many lives towards better health,” said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of CSIR-CCMB.
Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group added the Apollo Hospitals Group has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge medical technology and a pioneer in implementing the latest advances for the benefit of patients. Co-creating and commercialising an Indian solution in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat is an important landmark for Apollo Hospitals.
