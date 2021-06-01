Ceasefire being followed in letter and spirit by India-Pak: Lt Gen Joshi

-
ALSO READ
India always respects LoC ceasefire, Pak Army defaulter: Army commander
Covid-19: Train services suspended till May 16 in Kashmir Valley
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged 'ceasefire violations'
Indian army kills two Pak soldiers along LoC opposite J&K's Naushera
BSF finds 150-metre cross-border tunnel along Jammu and Kashmir border
-
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Tuesday said ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan is being followed in letter and spirit by both sides, but asserted that the Indian Army is not letting its guard down even for one bit along the border in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ceasefire Understanding (CFU) reached on 25 February 2021 has sustained since then and both sides (India-Pak) are abiding by the arrangement in letter and spirit, he said in an interview to PTI.
Lt Gen Joshi said the Pakistan army at present seems to be committed to ensuring peace and tranquility along the LoC, but added that we want to assure our countrymen that we are not letting our guard down even for one bit.
"The present situation is a reflection of our nation's behaviour as a responsible member of the comity of nations where we have displayed maturity, restraint and humanitarian outlook during the trying times of Covid pandemic," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU