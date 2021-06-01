Ceasefire being followed in letter and spirit by India-Pak: Lt Gen Joshi

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Tuesday said ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan is being followed in letter and spirit by both sides, but asserted that the is not letting its guard down even for one bit along the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ceasefire Understanding (CFU) reached on 25 February 2021 has sustained since then and both sides (India-Pak) are abiding by the arrangement in letter and spirit, he said in an interview to PTI.

Lt Gen Joshi said the at present seems to be committed to ensuring peace and tranquility along the LoC, but added that we want to assure our countrymen that we are not letting our guard down even for one bit.

"The present situation is a reflection of our nation's behaviour as a responsible member of the comity of nations where we have displayed maturity, restraint and humanitarian outlook during the trying times of Covid pandemic," he said.

