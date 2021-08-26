Celebrate festivals with caution, second Covid wave not yet over: Govt

The on Thursday said that the second Covid-19 wave isn’t yet over for India and cautioned people to take precautions ahead of the upcoming festive season. “After every festival, we see a spike in cases. We have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the second surge is not over yet,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

The weekly positive rate has been less than 3 per cent for the eighth consecutive week. How­ever, 41 districts have been reporting more than 100 cases daily in the last week. The has asked states to speed up vaccinations. “There is no shortage of vaccines with the states. In the last three weeks, the balance doses with states have not been less than 25 million,” Bhushan said.



