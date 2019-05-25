Celebrating the Ramzan spirit with a walk from Jama Masjid to Matia Mahal

No self-respecting carnivore in Delhi can point to any one place as being the hot spot during the meaty month of Ramzan.

My list of personal favourite foods in the city during this sacred time of fasting, prayer and reflection has only grown over the years — from discovering the life-enhancing mutton burra at the touristy Karim’s in Old Delhi and gorging on mouth-watering kababs at Ghalib’s in Nizamuddin to imagining heaven and coronary risks after a plate of nihari dripping with desi ghee in Zakir Nagar. Yet, as I discovered this week, there is no better place than ...