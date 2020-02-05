Celebrity brand value: Kohli tops list for 3rd time, Akshay grabs 2nd spot

Virat Kohli is the shiniest star on the celebrity list as he holds on to the top rank, third year in a row, in the latest brand valuation study by Duff & Phelps. Released on Wednesday, the report shows that Kohli has increased his brand value by 40 per cent to $237.5 million in 2019 and cracked a huge lead with his closest rival, Akshay Kumar.

The latter has climbed a rung up the ladder to second spot, displacing Deepika Padukone, Barring this, the top five list remains largely unchanged. In a year when couple endorsers have been popular, the title for the first such goes to Padukone and ...