Tamil Nadu's leap into AI, blockchain to help the state with better service
Business Standard

Celebrity brand value: Kohli tops list for 3rd time, Akshay grabs 2nd spot

Kohli outshines all with 40% jump in brand value, holds the top spot and earns 50% more than Kumar at No 2: Duff & Phelps

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Virat Kohli is the shiniest star on the celebrity list as he holds on to the top rank, third year in a row, in the latest brand valuation study by Duff & Phelps. Released on Wednesday, the report shows that Kohli has increased his brand value by 40 per cent to $237.5 million in 2019 and cracked a huge lead with his closest rival, Akshay Kumar.

The latter has climbed a rung up the ladder to second spot, displacing Deepika Padukone, Barring this, the top five list remains largely unchanged. In a year when couple endorsers have been popular, the title for the first such goes to Padukone and ...

First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 23:12 IST

