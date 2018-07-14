Central Railways earns Rs 593.6 mn from ticketless, irregular travellers

The Central Railway has registered record earnings of Rs.593.6 million from ticketless and irregular travellers for the period April to June.

"In June, a total of 3.26 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 258, 000 cases in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2017, showing an increase of 26.52 percent," the railway ministry said in a statement here.

The earnings realised from such ticketless or irregular travel registered Rs. 172 million during June 2018, showing an increase of 34.62 percent as compared to earnings of Rs.127.8 million registered during the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2017.



Currently, the Central Railway has detected in all 100,085 cases of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage during the period April to June this year.

The earnings realized during the period from April to June this year travel registered Rs.593.6 million as against Rs.540 million registered during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 9.91 per cent in earnings.

In addition during the month of June 2018, 391 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and Rs. 400,000 recovered as penalty.