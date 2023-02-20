Centre appoints B Subrahmanyam as NITI Aayog CEO; lyer moves to World Bank

appoints BVR Subrahmanyam as the chief executive officer at the on Monday.

Subrahmanyam earlier served as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and played a key role in the state's bureaucracy.

The incumbent CEO Parameswaran lyer will move to World Bank as executive director for a tenure of three years. Iyer will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, according to the Personnel Ministry order.

Subrahmanyam was reportedly among the few officers said to have been informed about the Centre’s decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate the state into two separate Union Territories.

A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Subrahmanyam was last year appointed as chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on contract basis for a period of two years after his superannuation on September 30.

He was Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chhattisgarh before he was deputed to Jammu and Kashmir after Governor’s rule was declared in the state in June last year.

The 56-year-old has also served as private secretary to former prime minister Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. He re-joined the Prime Minister’s Office in 2012 after a stint at the World Bank.