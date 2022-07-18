Centre asks for screening of foreign travellers after 2nd case of monkeypox

Centre on Monday asked for screening of all foreign travellers after second confirmed case of monkeypox.

"The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare reviewed the functioning of health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports today.

The meeting was attended by Airport and Port Health Officers (APHOs/PHOs) and Regional Directors from Regional Offices of Health & Family Welfare. They were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country," said the ministry in a statement.

The authorities were advised and re-oriented in clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per MoHFW’s ‘Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease’.

They were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation, said MoHFW.

A 31-year old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the second case in India this year, state Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

The minister said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur in north Kerala and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.

His health is stable, she said.

The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

The first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Union officials said in New Delhi that the patient in Kannur had landed at the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka from Dubai on July 13.

He was admitted to the hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease.

His samples were sent to the Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and they tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Health Minister held discussions with the central team visiting the southern state to study the situation.

After the meeting, she said the state government will introduce the monkeypox diagnosis system in government labs.

"There are 28 government labs in the state that can conduct COVID RT-PCR tests. In the first phase, test kits for detecting monkeypox will be immediately made available from NIV Pune to NIV Alappuzha and tests will be conducted in the Alappuzha lab itself," the minister's office said in a statement.

It said the central team briefed her about the details of their three-day visit to the state.

"The team expressed satisfaction over the preventive measures being taken by the state," the statement said.

The minister's office said the state government is taking strong measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Help desks have been set up at all international airports and surveillance has been intensified. If any of the passengers show symptoms of infection, they will be safely taken to isolation centres for testing and specialist treatment," it said.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.