Centre asks Kerala govt to revisit 'failed' Covid-19 pandemic plan

With an average 20,055 cases and 122 deaths a day in August, is the Covid hotspot in India today, contributing to 50 per cent of the cases reported in the country. This has forced the Centre to suggest a revisit by the state on its ‘failed’ Covid strategy.

To assess the ground situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to visit the state on Monday and may meet chief minister “ had its own strategy to contain Covid and it did not work this time. If your strategy is not working for 50 days, you should not be continuing with it. There is a need to look into all the aspects, including isolation, contact tracing and containment zones,” National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh told Business Standard. A rise in the number of cases forced the Opposition parties to come out in public, calling the state’s strategy a “failed” one.

Out of the total 45 districts in the country that have a test positivity ratio of over 10 per cent, 13 are in The state’s overall positivity rate now stands at 13.97 per cent with a seven-day average of around 10.24 per cent. This can be compared to a national daily positivity rate of 1.88 per cent now and less than 3 per cent in the last 20 days.



