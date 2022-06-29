Udaipur beheading: Centre asks NIA to take over the case, probe in'tl links

-
The Central government has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the murder case of a tailor in Udaipur. The incident has sparked tension and outrage in Rajasthan. After the 'brutal' murder of the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur on Tuesday, which was captured on camera, the Rajasthan government has imposed Section 144 of CrpC in all districts for one month. It has shut down the internet in the entire state for 24 hours.
The Union home ministry spokesperson said on Twitter, "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday."
"The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said.
The Congress-led state government had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Anti Terror Squad's (ATS) Prafulla Kumar to probe the matter.
"We are probing if there was any terror angle involved in the incident," Kumar had said.
Police are on high alert in every district of Rajasthan.
The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, reported ANI, quoting a source. The NIA team will likely file a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot, reported ANI, citing government sources.
The incident occurred in Udaipur's Maldas area, where accused Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, now arrested, had entered Kanhaiya's shop posing as customers. Police said that the two accused posted a video of the incident on social media, where one of them slit the victim's throat with a cleaver.
In another video, the accused were seen boasting about the murder as they also issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.
The tailor had reportedly shared a social media post that expressed his support to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks against Prophet Mohammad had sparked nationwide outrage.
Nearly 600 extra troops have been deployed in Udaipur to maintain law and order in the city.
