Centre for work from home, staggered work hours amid Omicron threat

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
The Union Home Ministry has directed states and UTs to consider the implementation of the normative framework conveyed in the Health Ministry advisory dated December 21. In a letter to state chief secretaries, it asked states to take prompt measures for effective Covid-19 management.
According to the National Directives for Covid-19 management, work from home should be followed as far as possible. It also asks for staggered working hours at business establishments, shops, markets, etc.

First Published: Tue, December 28 2021. 00:28 IST

