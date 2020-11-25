Centre issues new Covid-19 guidelines for states, bars local lockdowns

-
The centre on Wednesday asked states to step up measures to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, suggesting they strictly enforce restrictions in containment zones, step up contact tracing and encourage "covid-appropriate" behaviour. States cannot impose local lockdowns, it said.
The Home Ministry issued a set of guidelines that will be effective from December 1 and whose focus "to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of COVID-19".
"Only essential activities shall be allowed in the Containment Zones. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services," said the guidelines.
"States and UTs (union territories), based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19 such as night curfew. However, State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government,” they said. "Inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods" will not be restricted.
"In cities, where the weekly Case Positivity Rate is in more than 10 percent, States and UTs concerned shall consider implementing staggered office timings and other suitable measures, with a view to reduce the number of employees attending office at the same time, thereby ensuring social distancing,” said the ministry.
