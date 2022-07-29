JUST IN

SC dismisses review plea against judgment on One Rank-One Pension
Police stand sought on Sharjeel Imam's interim bail plea in sedition case
NEP ensures greater freedom for youth to decide for their future: PM Modi
Former Union Coal Secretary H C Gupta convicted in coal scam case
Reforms in drone, space and geospatial sectors opening up new avenues: PM
HC issues summons to Congress leaders on Smriti Irani's defamation suit
India tops list of nations seeking blocking scribe, news co tweets: Twitter
Kolkata port to undertake trial runs for cargo movement using B'desh ports
IAF releases names of pilots killed in last night's MiG-21 crash in Barmer
450+ women workers get bicycles under power the pedal campaign: Greenpeace
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC dismisses review plea against judgment on One Rank-One Pension

Business Standard

Centre issues new set of health warnings for tobacco products packs

The government notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008

Topics
Tobacco | tobacco health warning rules | indian government

ANI  General News 
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Central government on Friday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. The amended rules will be applicable with effect from December 1, 2022.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 vide GSR 592 (E) dated 21st July, 2022 'The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022'. The amended Rules will be applicable w.e.f. 1st December, 2022," the official statement read.

All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2022, shall display the images provided by the government with the textual Health Warning as 'TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH' and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2023, shall display Image-2 with the textual Health Warning 'TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER'.

Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

Violation of the above-mentioned provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, the official statement said.

The existing specified health warning, as per the government data. - notified vide GSR 458(E) dated July 21, 2020, shall continue till November 30, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Tobacco

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 14:43 IST

`
.