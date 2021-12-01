Centre pushes Maharashtra to change quarantine, Covid-19 test rules

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the Maharashtra government on Wednesday urging the state to align its quarantine and Covid-19 test policies with those of the Centre as travellers vented their ire over escalation in holiday budgets.

A senior Maharashtra government official said the issue is being deliberated at the highest level following the central intervention.

With the Omicron variant spreading fast, the union health ministry issued guidelines for compulsory on arrival testing for passengers arriving from countries with high risk. Passengers from countries which are not at risk only need to self-monitor their health for fourteen days and only two per cent of such passengers need to undergo a paid Covid test on arrival.

The rule came into effect from Wednesday and over a thousand passengers each were tested at Delhi and Bangalore international airports on the first day. The health ministry also issued clarifications on various aspects related to tests.

Maharashtra however has taken a different position and introduced more stringent rules including mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine for arrivals from high risk countries. It also reintroduced after four months RT-PCR tests for domestic passengers irrespective of vaccination status.

In his letter to the state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, Bhushan has flagged off four differences between central and state rules. Bhushan said Maharashtra’s rules are in divergence with the SOPs and guidelines issued by the health ministry and urged the state to do a rethink so as to ensure a uniform implementation of guidelines across

the country.

The civic body of issued quarantine and test rules on Tuesday night and decided to implement them from Thursday night. The suddenness of the rules created uncertainty in the travel sector with companies witnessing cancellations and requests for re-routing of inbound tickets via Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai or other cities. Some chose to reroute return flights to India via countries in West Asia by paying high fares. West Asian countries are not in the high risk category.

“It is too early to assess the impact of Maharashtra order in general but because of the fear of the new variant there has been a slowdown of 15-20 per cent in bookings at an industry level,” said a senior executive of a private airline.

Ajay Prakash, president of Travel Agents Federation of India said that states should not take knee jerk reactions and must evaluate available medical data before taking steps. “I see (this Maharashtra order) as the last nail in the coffin as far the current inbound season is concerned. For Maharashtra government to insist on RT-PCR tests even for double vaccinated domestic passengers seems excessive,” he added.

Maharashtra’s decision to introduce separate state specific rules is not new. As states have powers to legislate on health and disaster management, they have been issuing regulations on RT-PCR tests for travellers or implementing lockdown-like measures to deal with the pandemic.

Currently Karnataka insists on a negative RT-PCR test on arrivals from Maharashtra and Kerala. Vaccinated passengers from Maharashtra to Karnataka are exempt from RT PCR test if travelling for two days while those from Kerala are subject to home or institutional quarantine measures.

In the past, while states like Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan required all incoming passengers to have a negative RT-PCR test, others like Delhi and Maharashtra had this requirement only for passengers from selected states. Some states insisted on a report not earlier than 48 hours, while others accepted reports upto 72 hours before travel.