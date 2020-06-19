Centre's panel recommends capping pvt hospitals rates for Covid-19

A NITI Aayog committee set up by Home Minister Amit Shah has recommended capping the rates charged by in Delhi for isolation beds, and intensive care units with or without ventilator support to ‘provide relief to the common man’ as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The ministry in a tweet said: “Committee has recommended Rs 8,000-10,000, Rs 13,000-15,000 and Rs 15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, and ICUs with or without ventilator, respectively, to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24,000-25,000, Rs 34,000-43,000 & Rs 44,000-54,000 (excluding PPE cost).”





“Ficci members accept the government's decision on cost of Covid-19 treatment in Delhi, though it may not be financially sustainable. Private medical facilities stand with the government and will ensure that they contribute to the best of their abilities and that all facilities required for Covid-19 treatment are made available to the government,” Alok Roy, chair-Ficci Health Services Committee, and chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals.

The Supreme Court on Friday, while hearing a petition on lapses in Covid-19 patient care, said: “We impress upon Delhi government to be more vigilant in knowing about the deficiency and lapses in functioning of the hospitals and patients care and take immediate and remedial steps to redeem the miseries of patients.”

On April 30, the Supreme Court had sought response from the government on a plea filed by advocate Sachin Jain, alleging that are "commercially exploiting" patients in this hour of crisis. The top court recently also pulled up the state governments for mismanagement of the pandemic calling the situation deplorable and horrific.



The Home Ministry also said that the sample testing has been doubled in Delhi after Shah’s intervention. “A total of testing samples of 27,263 have been collected in #Delhi from June 15-17 against the daily collection which varied from 4,000-4,500 earlier,” a spokesperson said in a tweet.

"The government may not be aware of the expenses in the private sector. There has to be a realistic estimate on what costs the institutions bear, be it on PPEs or isolation facilities, or quarantining and rotating their staff," H S Chhabra, medical director of Indian Spinal Injuries Center, said.

“A collaborative approach, wherein stakeholders work together to enhance the capability of the health care system is critical...It is essential that the private health care sector in Delhi as well as other states which are ready to support the government 'survives to serve',” said Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, and also president of Nathealth, a hospitals and diagnostics sector industry body.





Chhabra said while elective surgeries have almost stopped, the fixed expenses remain. "How will survive as their turnovers have reduced? Some countries have support packages for hospitals. India does not have any such package. We need to consider the fact that institutions need to survive, and if they collapse, it defeats the whole purpose," he said.

Sources said hospitals have seen revenues topple 60-80 per cent due to decline in patient footfall. “Many small hospitals and nursing homes in tier II & III cities have become almost non-operational,” Roy said.