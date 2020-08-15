JUST IN
Blow to WHO? EU clinches first Covid-19 vaccine deal with AstraZeneca

Centre sets ball rolling on Covid vaccine procurement, may hold meet Monday

Health care experts said it was about time the government set the ball rolling for scaling up manufacturing because there would not be much time left after the world had a vaccine candidate

Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Health Ministry

Sohini Das & Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

The expert committee on Covid-19 vaccine administration is likely to meet local manufacturers on August 17 to discuss procurement, pricing, distribution, and a scale-up in production. Sources said the national expert group on vaccine administration, which is chaired by NITI Aayog member V K Paul and which met for the first time on Wednesday, will hold a second meeting next week, this time with the manufacturers.

An official who attended the meeting said: “We met for the first time. There are many things to discuss. It is a work in progress.” Health care experts said ...

First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 06:07 IST

