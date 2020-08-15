Centre sets ball rolling on Covid vaccine procurement, may hold meet Monday

The expert committee on Covid-19 vaccine administration is likely to meet local manufacturers on August 17 to discuss procurement, pricing, distribution, and a scale-up in production. Sources said the national expert group on vaccine administration, which is chaired by NITI Aayog member V K Paul and which met for the first time on Wednesday, will hold a second meeting next week, this time with the manufacturers.

An official who attended the meeting said: “We met for the first time. There are many things to discuss. It is a work in progress.” Health care experts said ...