Centre tells states to review Covid curbs amid a downward trend in cases

The Centre has asked all the states to review and do away with additional Covid-19-related restrictions after considering the trend in new and active cases, and the positivity rate.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the state chief secretaries that while effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it was equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at the state level.
“Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states review and amend or do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases, and positivity within the state,” Bhushan said.
He noted that in view of the high Covid case trajectory earlier, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports.
“With the changing epidemiology of the Covid-19 pandemic globally and in India, the existing guidelines aimed at minimising the transmission and circulation of virus have been reviewed and updated,” he said.
The health ministry relaxed guidelines for international arrivals on February 10 in view of the declining number of Covid cases. It has asked states to address the challenge of Covid-19 while minimising its impact on the lives and livelihood of people.
“States must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also follow the broad five-fold strategy of test- track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour,” Bhushan wrote in his letter.
According to the government data, India is showing a sustained declining trend in Covid cases since January 21, 2022, when it peaked at 347,245 new infections. This was lower than the peak of more than 414,000 daily cases seen during the second wave.
The average daily cases during last week were 50,476, and 30,615 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity has been on a declining trend and stood at 2.45 per cent on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate too is below the 5 per cent mark at 3.32 per cent.
