Centre trying to replicate Ganga Mission-like rejuvenation of other rivers

The government is trying to undertake river rejuvenation programmes on the lines of the Ganga mission in other parts of the country,a top official of the said on Tuesday.

Addressing a webinar, secretary U P Singh said lessons have been learnt while undertaking the Namami Gange Mission and these are being applied to other river basins in the country.

My ministry (the Jal Shakti Ministry) is not only concerned about Ganga... Now all the which were earlier part of the Environment and Forest and Climate Change (ministry) have come to us," Singh said.

We are trying to do similar things for all other as far as the country is concerned. Certain lessons have been learnt from Ganga...we are applying to all river basins of the country, he said.

The official also listed out the work undertaken by the Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to rejuvenate the river.

The mission dealt with two aspects while carrying out the work of river rejuvenation -- one is industrial and sewerage management while the other is ensuring river flow, he said.

