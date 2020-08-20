Centre turns down Sebi request to tap phones in insider trading cases

The government has once again turned down Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) request to allow it to tap phones in order to bring insider trading perpetrators to the book. The competent authority in the government is believed be of the view that the access to the details of phone calls should be allowed only in matters relating national security, terror financing and money laundering.

Sebi on the other hand mostly deals with cases that are civil in nature, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The latest request was made after it was found that ...