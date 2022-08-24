CGIT gets presiding officer, Kerala High Court disposes of petition

JUST IN
The Kerala High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) which sought the appointment of a presiding officer to the Central Government Industrial-cum-Labour Tribunal (CGIT) here

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

The Kerala High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) which sought the appointment of a presiding officer to the Central Government Industrial-cum-Labour Tribunal (CGIT) here.

In a memo field before the HC by the central government's advocate, it was submitted that a presiding officer to the CGIT has been appointed on August 18, 2022.

It was submitted that the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has issued an office order appointing H G Nagarathna as the presiding officer of CGIT here.

"Once the Presiding Officer takes charge, the Gazette notification would be issued", the memo said.

The HC took the memo on record and disposed of the PIL, filed by the Industrial Law Practitioners' Forum.

The new presiding officer has a tenure of four years.

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 11:03 IST

