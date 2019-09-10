Chandrayaan-2: No communication with Vikram lander yet, says Isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said that it was yet to establish any communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander, Vikram. On September 7, minutes before landing, Vikram, which was carrying a rover, Pragyan, went out of contact during its final descent, when it was just 2.1 km above the lunar surface.

"Vikram Lander has been located by the orbiter of Chandrayaan 2, but no communication with it yet. All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander," said

While reports claim that the Vikram lander lies on the lunar surface as a single piece, unbroken, and it is in a tilted position following a hard landing, officials did not confirm, stating that they were trying to establish communication with the lander.





comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). The mission life of the lander and rover is one lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days.

Chairman K Sivan earlier said that the space agency would try to restore link with the lander for 14 days, and reiterated the resolve on September 8 after the orbiter's camera spotted it on the lunar surface.

The orbiter continues to be safe in its orbit around the Moon. In fact, it was the orbiter that spotted Vikram on the lunar surface on Sunday. Isro is likely to use the orbiter to find out Vikram's status.



The orbiter will conduct eight experiments, more than Vikram and Pragyaan's combined five. One of the experiments the orbiter will perform will be to estimate the quantity of frozen water present in the Moon's south polar region, according to Isro officials.