ISRO puts out data on Chandrayaan-2 mission, indicates good performance

All experiments carried by Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, India’s second moon mission, have gone well with "excellent capability to deliver on the pre-launch promises", said the country’s space agency on Monday.
Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019 from Sriharikota. The Orbiter, which was injected into a lunar orbit on September 2 2019, carries 8 experiments to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.
The Indian Space Research Organisation said the data was archived at a data centre near Bengaluru and was prepared in the globally-followed standard of Planetary Data System-4 (PDS4) format after a peer-reviewed scientific study.
