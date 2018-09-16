'Chandrayaan 2' to be launched on January 3, says Isro chief K Sivan

-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch its second moon mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’ carrying an orbiter on January 3 next year. It will be launched by GSLV-MK-III.
Isro chairman K Sivan said it is going to be hectic days ahead for the organisation. "We will have series of launches-18 missions in the next six months. These include GSLV-MkIII-D2/GSAT-29 Mission, scheduled to be launched in December 2018, and Chandrayaan-2, that will be launched on January 3.
Chandrayaan-2 will carry an orbiter and a rover.
Chandrayaan-2 will be the first mission in the world going near the 'south pole'. According to sources, Nasa's payload M3 on Chandrayaan-1 had recently discovered ice in the shadow of craters.
Chandrayaan-1 was launched in October 2008 and operated until August 2009. The mission included a lunar orbiter and an impactor.
