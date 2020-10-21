Chemists' body promises to help in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), the lobby group of 850,000 chemists across the country, has written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) assuring their assitance in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country.

In their letter, the chemists have noted that vaccines may require a line of cold chains right from the point of production to the point of delivery to the administration of the dose to a person. All kinds of vaccines have been successfully distributed by its members, said AIOCD President Jagannath Shinde. "All required infrastructure is available with our trade members to manage an intact cold chain with experience. We appeal therefore, to advise the concerned ministry and department to issue guidelines for the use of our channel members for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. We assure our best services to reach out to common citizens in the nooks and corners of our country," the letter to the PMO read.