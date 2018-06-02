CHESS#1305

Magnus Carlsen has started the Altibox Norway Super GM in good form with two wins in the first three rounds. He won in the first round, against his next challenger, Fabiano Caruana and he beat Levon Aronian in round 3.

Both wins came in his trademark style, building pressure miraculously from apparently equal positions until the opponent cracked. Nobody else has yet managed a win in the 10-player round robin, which is billed as the strongest event of the year. Given a field of Carlsen, Caruana, Aronian, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Ding Liren, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Maxime Vachier ...