Chetan Sharma's revelation: Feels like an interview, stings like a bee

Just when we thought media revelations have lost their sting, BCCI’s selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma gets caught revealing sensitive information in such an operation. Sharma resigned from his post early on Friday and sent his letter to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who accepted it. The resignation comes amid a controversial sting operation by Zee News, which showed Sharma revealing classified selection matters.
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 19:56 IST
