Chetan Sharma's revelation: Feels like an interview, stings like a bee

Chetan Sharma's revelations in the cricketing space are just the latest outcome of big sting operations that have been going on for at least 20 years

Topics
BCCI

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

chetan sharma, chetan sharma bcci
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Just when we thought media revelations have lost their sting, BCCI’s selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma gets caught revealing sensitive information in such an operation. Sharma resigned from his post early on Friday and sent his letter to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who accepted it. The resignation comes amid a controversial sting operation by Zee News, which showed Sharma revealing classified selection matters.

Read our full coverage on BCCI

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 19:56 IST

