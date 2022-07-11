Chhattisgarh pegs this season's grain output at 10 million tonnes

has set a target to produce a little over 10 million tonnes (mt) of foodgrain in the kharif marketing season 2022-23, a decrease of 3 per cent from the previous year’s output.

The state produced 10.39 mt of foodgrain in the last . The output, however, has been reduced to 10.06 mt this year, according to the kharif 2022-23 plan of the government. The state government’s decision to reduce the paddy acreage could be attributed as one of the reasons for the change.

To encourage oilseed and pulses, the state, once known as the rice bowl of the country, has reduced paddy acreage by over 500,000 hectares. is one of the top five rice supplying states to the central pool.

According to the state’s plan, paddy crop will be taken in 3.36 million hectares of area against last year’s 3.89 million hectares. Though rice productivity has been increased to 2,500 kilogram per hectare against last year’s 2,400 kilogram per hectare thanks to better technology and quality fertilisers, overall production remained 10 per cent lower. The rice production for the current year has been estimated at 8.4 mt as against 9.3 mt produced last year.

The overall acreage for the this year has been increased marginally by 1.15 per cent. As against 4.76 million hectares, kharif crops in will be sown in 4.82 million hectares of area this time. While paddy acreage has been reduced by 535,000 hectares, the area under cultivation of pulses-oilseeds and other crops has been expanded by 150,000 hectares.

Instead of traditional paddy, a state government spokesperson said, farmers were encouraged to take scented, organic and zinc paddy and other varieties that require less water. The state has launched a campaign to convince farmers to give up paddy crops. As of now, 346,044 farmers have diverted the paddy crops in 184,901 hectares of land to cultivate sugarcane and horticulture crops.

Agriculture experts believe the farmers give their consent for crop diversification but finally go for paddy as it gives better return. The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state is procuring paddy for Rs 2,500 per quintal.