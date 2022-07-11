Chhattisgarh pegs this season's grain output at 10 million tonnes

-
ALSO READ
Kharif sowing drags despite pick up in rains; paddy worst-hit with 24% drop
Statsguru: Six charts show India may see another bumper crop year
Kharif acreage drags as monsoon starts slow; may pick up in the weeks ahead
Big agrochem firms may use drones for chemical spraying this kharif season
Kharif MSP hiked 4-9% for 2022-23 season, largest spike in pulses, oilseeds
-
Chhattisgarh has set a target to produce a little over 10 million tonnes (mt) of foodgrain in the kharif marketing season 2022-23, a decrease of 3 per cent from the previous year’s output.
The state produced 10.39 mt of foodgrain in the last kharif season. The output, however, has been reduced to 10.06 mt this year, according to the kharif 2022-23 plan of the government. The state government’s decision to reduce the paddy acreage could be attributed as one of the reasons for the change.
To encourage oilseed and pulses, the state, once known as the rice bowl of the country, has reduced paddy acreage by over 500,000 hectares. Chhattisgarh is one of the top five rice supplying states to the central pool.
According to the state’s plan, paddy crop will be taken in 3.36 million hectares of area against last year’s 3.89 million hectares. Though rice productivity has been increased to 2,500 kilogram per hectare against last year’s 2,400 kilogram per hectare thanks to better technology and quality fertilisers, overall production remained 10 per cent lower. The rice production for the current year has been estimated at 8.4 mt as against 9.3 mt produced last year.
The overall acreage for the kharif season this year has been increased marginally by 1.15 per cent. As against 4.76 million hectares, kharif crops in Chhattisgarh will be sown in 4.82 million hectares of area this time. While paddy acreage has been reduced by 535,000 hectares, the area under cultivation of pulses-oilseeds and other crops has been expanded by 150,000 hectares.
Instead of traditional paddy, a state government spokesperson said, farmers were encouraged to take scented, organic and zinc paddy and other varieties that require less water. The state has launched a campaign to convince farmers to give up paddy crops. As of now, 346,044 farmers have diverted the paddy crops in 184,901 hectares of land to cultivate sugarcane and horticulture crops.
Agriculture experts believe the farmers give their consent for crop diversification but finally go for paddy as it gives better return. The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state is procuring paddy for Rs 2,500 per quintal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU