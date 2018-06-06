Chhattisgarh's 91-year-old Governor who said no to a salary hike

Governor Balramji Dass Tandon has decided not to accept a raise in his salary.

In the 2018 budget, has announced a hefty hike in the salaries of the President, Vice-President and Governors. According to the new structure, state Governors' pay has been revised to Rs 350,000 a month from Rs 110,000.

The Centre recently issued fresh guidelines on allowances to Governors for tours, hospitality, entertainment and furnishings. The revision comes after four years.

“The Governor has decided not to accept the revised salary and the arrears (to be paid with effect from January 1, 2016),” Raj Bhawan spokesperson said. Last month, Tandon wrote a letter to the state's Accountant General (AG), expressing his desire to draw salary as per the old structure.

The spokesperson said the AG had given his consent and the incumbent Governor would continue with the old salary of Rs 110,000.

“There was no specific reason and the Governor did not want the hike,” the spokesperson added. Ninety-one-year old Balramji Dass Tandon was appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2014.

Having started his political career as Corporator of Amritsar Municipal Corporation in 1953, Tandon became a member of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Amritsar four times. He was a minister in the Punjab government and held the portfolio of Industry, Health, Labour and Employment.

He played an important role in providing basic facilities to the people coming from Pakistan after the partition of the country in 1947. During Indo-Pak war in 1965, Tandon made a significant contribution in boosting the morale of people living in Amritsar district near borders.