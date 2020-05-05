Chhattisgarh starts online booking of liquor with doorstep delivery

Serpentine queues outside the wine shops across Chhattisgarh have got the state government working on pushing online sales of

The state government is expected to enhance its excise revenue with the new practice. Though it has not increased the price of like the Delhi government, customers will be levied Rs 120 as delivery charge. A customer can order up to 5,000 ml of at a time.

The state-run Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation (CSMCL) on Monday started accepting orders for online delivery of alcoholic beverages, which can be made booked on the web portal of corporation or by downloading the app.

Customers must register with their mobile number and Aadhar card. The service will not be available in the districts identified as red or orange zones.





As opened after the on Monday, people thronged the outlets to secure their stocks. At a few shops, people stood in two km long queues to buy liqour. Shops in the state will remain open from 8.00am to 7.00pm.

At many outlets, people lined up at 6am itself, and at many places the police had to work hard to maintain law and order. Adequate force had been deployed outside the shops to avoid untoward incidents.

According to officials in the excise department, the state exchequer was able to fetch Rs 25 crore on Monday from the sale of liquor. It was likely to increase as long queues continued outside the shops even on the second day.