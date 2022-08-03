Chief Justice Ramana requested by Law Minister to nominate successor

N.V. Ramana, who is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation, on Wednesday received a communication from the Law and Justice Minister to nominate his successor.

A communication from the apex court said: "Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs, the Secretariat of the has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor."

Justice U.U. Lalit, who is the seniormost judge in the Supreme Court, is in line to become the next . Appointed to the apex top court directly from the Bar, he would be having a short tenure of less than three months, as the Chief Justice of India as he is set retire on November 8.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of India.

--IANS

ss/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)