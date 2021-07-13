Children of mid-day meal scheme beneficiaries show better growth: Study

-
ALSO READ
Centre to transfer Mid-day meal cooking cost directly to students' accounts
Steps to undertake while conducting a mid-year review of your portfolio
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Republic Day LIVE: Military might, cultural diversity on display at parade
Affle, Dixon Tech: 30 mid, small-caps that you can bet on at current levels
-
Girls who received free meals in primary schools of India as part of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) programme have been found to give birth to children who have better growth, a new study has found.
The study, published recently in the journal Nature Communications, is titled 'Intergenerational nutrition benefits of India’s national school feeding program'. It has been co-authored by University of Washington’s Suman Chakrabarti and IFPRI’s Samuel Scott, Harold Alderman, Purnima Menon and Daniel Gilligan.
The study used nationally representative data on mothers and their children spanning 1993 to 2016 to assess whether MDM supports intergenerational improvements in child linear growth.
The MDM scheme was launched by the central government in 1995 to provide free cooked meal to children in government and government-assisted primary schools (classes I–V; ages 6–10 years).
Though it was intended to cover all government schools under the National Programme of Nutritional Support for Primary Education, only a few states scaled up the programme immediately due to institutional challenges.
NSS-CES data from 1999 show that only six per cent of all girls aged 6–10 years received mid-day meals in school. However, between 1999 and 2004, programme coverage increased in many states, largely due to a Supreme Court order directing state governments to provide cooked mid-day meals in primary schools.
In 2004, some 32 per cent of Indian girls aged 6–10 years were covered by the programme, which rose to 46 per cent by 2011, as substantial sums of money were allocated for the same. Coverage among boys was similar throughout this period.
The study also found that the 14 states which rolled out MDM in the late-1990s experienced improvements in child height earlier than the rest of the nation, which scaled up MDM in the 2000s after the Supreme Court mandate.
"Our findings suggest that intervening during the primary school years can make important contributions to reducing future child stunting, particularly given the cumulative exposure that is possible through school feeding programmes," said study co-author Suman Chakrabarti from the University of Washington in the US.
The findings also show that school meals may contribute to education, later fertility decisions, and access to health care, reducing the risk of undernutrition in the next generation, the researchers said.
"School feeding programmes such as India's MDM scheme have the potential for stimulating population-level stunting reduction as they are implemented at scale and target multiple underlying determinants of undernutrition in vulnerable groups," said study co-author Samuel Scott from IFPRI.
Study co-author, Harold Alderman from IFPRI, noted that findings from previous evaluations of India's MDM scheme have shown a positive association with beneficiaries' school attendance, learning achievement, hunger and protein-energy malnutrition, and resilience to health shocks such as drought.
All of these may have carryover benefits to children born to mothers who participated in the programme, he said.
Further research is required to understand whether improving the quality or quantity of meals provided and extending the programme beyond primary school might further enhance its benefits, the researchers added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU