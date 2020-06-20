China releases 10 Army personnel after three days of negotiations

Ten personnel including two Majors were released by the Chinese military on Thursday evening following three days of negotiations, people familiar with the development said in New Delhi. China said that “presently”, it has not detained any Indian soldiers, amidst reports that the Chinese military took some Indian troops captive after a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15. ALSO READ: Galwan stand-off: NITI Aayog recommends indigenous 4G network for BSNL The brief statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian came a day after the said that all Indian soldiers involved in the clashes with the at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night have been accounted for. “As far as I know, China presently has not detained any Indian personnel,” Zhao told a media briefing while answering questions on the tense standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley. Asked if there are any Chinese soldiers detained by India, he said: “China and India are (engaged) in a dialogue to resolve the matter on ground through diplomatic and military channels.

I don't have any information for you at the moment”.