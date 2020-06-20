JUST IN
India-China face-off: No one entered our territory, says PM Narendra Modi
Business Standard

China releases 10 Army personnel after three days of negotiations

Chinese foreign ministry says 'presently' it hasn't detained any Indian soldiers

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Inspector General of Police Kavindra Pratap Singh pays tribute to Naik Deepak Kumar, who lost his life in clashes with Chinese troops, at a ceremony in Prayagraj on Friday (Photo: PTI)
Ten Indian Army personnel including two Majors were released by the Chinese military on Thursday evening following three days of negotiations, people familiar with the development said in New Delhi. China said that “presently”, it has not detained any Indian soldiers, amidst reports that the Chinese military took some Indian troops captive after a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15. ALSO READ: Galwan stand-off: NITI Aayog recommends indigenous 4G network for BSNL The brief statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian came a day after the Indian Army said that all Indian soldiers involved in the clashes with the Chinese army at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night have been accounted for. “As far as I know, China presently has not detained any Indian personnel,” Zhao told a media briefing while answering questions on the tense standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley. Asked if there are any Chinese soldiers detained by India, he said: “China and India are (engaged) in a dialogue to resolve the matter on ground through diplomatic and military channels.

I don't have any information for you at the moment”.

IAF Chief visits Leh, Srinagar

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria paid a two-day visit to Leh and Srinagar to oversee preparedness of the IAF in view of the massive escalation in tension with China following the violent Galwan Valley clash that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead and 76 injured, military sources said on Friday. Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was at the Leh IAF base on Wednesday where he reviewed operational preparedness of the force. PTI

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 02:01 IST

