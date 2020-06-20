Galwan stand-off: NITI Aayog recommends indigenous 4G network for BSNL

The government’s policy think tank Niti Aayog has advised state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to go for an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (IDDM) solution for its 4G network.

This coincides with a view from the government that BSNL as well as Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) must not use Chinese equipment for the 4G services in the backdrop of the violent India-China face-off in Galwan. If executed, the Niti Aayog move could have an adverse impact on global telecom gear manufacturers not just from China such as Huawei and ZTE but also ...