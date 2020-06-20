JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Free LPG scheme: Consumers to pay first, will get reimbursement later

Galwan clash: Govt looks beyond China to source APIs amid Covid-19 crisis
Business Standard

Galwan stand-off: NITI Aayog recommends indigenous 4G network for BSNL

If executed, the Niti Aayog move could have an adverse impact on global telecom gear manufacturers not just from China such as Huawei and ZTE but also European majors Ericsson and Nokia

Topics
BSNL | India-China border dispute | 4g technology

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The government’s policy think tank Niti Aayog has advised state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to go for an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (IDDM) solution for its 4G network.

This coincides with a view from the government that BSNL as well as Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) must not use Chinese equipment for the 4G services in the backdrop of the violent India-China face-off in Galwan. If executed, the Niti Aayog move could have an adverse impact on global telecom gear manufacturers not just from China such as Huawei and ZTE but also ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 01:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU