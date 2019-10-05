China's great growth story has come at a cost: Manoranjan Mohanty

Manoranjan Mohanty, a former Professor of Delhi University whose recent publication China’s Transformation: the Success Story and the Success Trap, has been widely acclaimed, reviews 70 years of the People's Republic of China in an interview with Aditi Phadnis. Edited excerpts: 1) What can India learn from China, 70 years on? Choose your own path of development.

Learn from history, but innovate a strategy of transformation that suits your specific situation. As the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 70th anniversary, many in India think that China’s ...