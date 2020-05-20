China uses Jackie Chan's star power to woo Indians amid Covid-19 backlash

With facing an unprecedented global backlash as Covid-19 continues infecting millions across the world, the country is leaning on its cultural icons to whitewash its image.

Chinese actor Jackie Chan has in a recent video sent his "love and wishes" to the people of India in their fight against the pandemic.

The video has been shared by the Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on his Twitter account.

Dressed in a blue jacket the bespectacled actor begins his message with a Namaste and a bow.

"Namaste and Hello. I am Jackie Chan. I would like to send my love and wishes to everyone in India. I know we are all facing a very difficult time right now. We should stay positive and follow the advice of your country. Protecting yourself is protecting your family," Chan says.





Glad to share Jackie Chan @EyeOfJackieChan, famous Chinese movie star's good wishes & support to #India. Jia You Yindu! Come on India! Fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/l3XJkJRwoO — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 19, 2020



Twitterati in India, however, was unwilling to buy Beijing's gimmicks.

"Compassion and care are all about doing and not just about sugarcoating. Show the compassion in your actions," said one of the users in response.

Another user was more direct in its criticism," It is the Chinese Propaganda on the play."

This attempt to appease the public mood by the Chinese government comes at a time when, Beijing is facing international criticism over its lack of transparency in handling COVID-19.

The novel was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.