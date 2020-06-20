JUST IN
Well prepared, suitably deployed to respond to any contingency: IAF chief

Centre must respond to China's claim over Galwan Valley: Shiv Sena
Business Standard

Chinese university may take action on offensive posting by Indian student

The Indian national surnamed Kadukkasseri is a student at the Jiangsu University (JSU) in east China's Jiangsu Province

Press Trust of India 

Chinese university may take action on offensive posting by Indian student
The Indian student has since apologised, the report said.

A Chinese university has threatened to take action against an Indian student for allegedly posting offensive comments against the Chinese people on social media, the official media here reported on Saturday.

The Indian national surnamed Kadukkasseri is a student at the Jiangsu University (JSU) in east China's Jiangsu Province. His offensive posts have gone viral on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, the Global Times reported.

"The university will punish Kadukkasseri for his wrongdoing according to its regulations on overseas students after further investigation," the report quoted an official from the JSU surnamed Wu as saying.

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 12:47 IST

