Chinese university may take action on offensive posting by Indian student

-
ALSO READ
Olympic football qualifiers, Fed Cup moved from China over coronavirus fear
Asymptomatic patients as infective as ones with coronavirus symptoms
China lifts lockdown in Wuhan; upgrades risk level from high to medium
While shuttered at home, China looks to exploits social media abroad
No Indian in China infected by coronavirus, embassy in touch with them: MEA
-
A Chinese university has threatened to take action against an Indian student for allegedly posting offensive comments against the Chinese people on social media, the official media here reported on Saturday.
The Indian national surnamed Kadukkasseri is a student at the Jiangsu University (JSU) in east China's Jiangsu Province. His offensive posts have gone viral on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, the Global Times reported.
"The university will punish Kadukkasseri for his wrongdoing according to its regulations on overseas students after further investigation," the report quoted an official from the JSU surnamed Wu as saying.
The Indian student has since apologised, the report said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU