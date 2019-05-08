JUST IN
Business Standard

Chowkidar jibe: Rahul Gandhi tenders his 'unconditional apology' in SC

The matter will be heard on Friday

BS Web Team 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: @INCIndia

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered his 'unconditional apology' in the Supreme Court for attributing 'Chowkidar' jibe to the court.

Gandhi said he holds the apex court in 'highest esteem', seeking closure of contempt proceedings against him.

The matter will be heard on Friday.
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 11:09 IST

