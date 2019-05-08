Chowkidar jibe: Rahul Gandhi tenders his 'unconditional apology' in SC

-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered his 'unconditional apology' in the Supreme Court for attributing 'Chowkidar' jibe to the court.
Gandhi said he holds the apex court in 'highest esteem', seeking closure of contempt proceedings against him.
The matter will be heard on Friday.
