CIAL's solar boats to be used for Kochi Muziris heritage circuit tours

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Muziris Heritage Project Ltd. for using its solar boats for the tours conducted in Kochi-Muziris heritage tourism circuit.

As per the MoU, signed by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS and Muziris Heritage Project Managing Director P M Nowshad, the will be used for the circuit tours conducted by Muziris Heritage Project, on a revenue sharing basis.

CIAL, known for its penchant to use green energy, owns a 24-seat solar with AC compartment for trial operation in the west coast canal which is being renovated by Kerala Waterways and Infrastructures Limited.

"As the tourism sector in the state has started witnessing a surge, CIAL decided to try out a new revenue stream by deploying its solar for cruise activity until the canal project is completed," CIAL said in a release.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the first phase of the canal in February this year by taking a short cruise by this solar boat at the Veli-Kadinamkulam stretch of the canal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The boat has 15 solar panels mounted upon its roof. The generated power is stored in the battery. The system can also draw power from conventional sources. The boat can be put into operation for five hours on single charging, the release said.

The boat is designed in such a way that it can cruise through a water body having a minimum depth of 45 CM.

