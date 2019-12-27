CAA, NRC protests LIVE: Many UP cities switch off internet to foil unrest
Thousands of police and paramilitary are on the streets in Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace for Friday prayers.
Muslims under the banner of United Muslim Action Committee during their protest rally against CAA(Citizen Amendment Act) in Darussalam, Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec,21,2019 | Photo: PTI
Thousands of police and paramilitary are on the streets in Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace for Friday prayers, seeking to prevent violence that killed at least 19 people in two weeks of protests against the new citizenship law.
Internet has been suspended in 14 cities, including Bulandshar, Mathura, Ghaziabad and Agra, for the day to prevent rumours during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
India has been rocked by demonstrations since December 12, after the government enacted CAA that provides non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who moved here before 2015 a pathway to Indian citizenship.
