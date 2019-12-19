Citizenship act protests LIVE updates: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Protests LIVE Updates: Protests are planned today in Delhi, Karnataka, and other parts of the country against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The administration has imposed prohibitory orders across Karnataka for the next three days, including Bengaluru. Large gatherings have been banned under Section 144, which bans four or more persons gathering in public. Left parties - CPI, CPI(M), CPI(Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, AIFB and RSP - will also organise a nationwide protest.

Amid protests against the Citizenship law, 2019, the Delhi high court is set to hear various pleas related to police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia University on December 15.