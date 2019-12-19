Citizenship act protests LIVE updates: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
CAA protests LIVE updates: Sec 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru, Mangaluru
SC to hear CAA petition on Jan 22, asks govt to make people aware about law
Premier institutes stay away from Citizenship Act unrest 'officially'
LIVE: Give Citizenship Act a chance, Amit Shah appeals to students
In pictures: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across nation
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU