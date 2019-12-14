Citizenship Amendment Bill: 50% of tea estates remain closed in Assam

The ongoing agaitation over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) hit the teapot of India with nearly 50 per cent of the tea estates remaining closed after tea workers joined the Assamese people to protest the Bill which they feel is against the state's interest.

While neither the Indian Tea Association (ITA), nor the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) ,the largest tea workers' union in India; were able to provide any official estimates, sources suggested that over 60 per cent of the total tea workforce in Assam, numbering 660,000 out of a total of 1100,000, joined in the protests which led to stoppage of work in around 50 per cent of the 800 odd tea gardens in Assam.

The effect on small tea growers (STG), numbering around 85,000, is unaccounted for.

According to Paban Singh Ghatowar, president of the Congress affiliated ACMS, which is opposing the CAB, the areas around Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Sunitpur and Margharita were the worst affected.

"We haven't called for a strike or protests but the individual workers' unions have opted for strikes or some sort of protest march like torch march. Some workers are siding with the local population against the Bill," Ghatowar told Business Standard.

This led to a stoppage of pruning and other maintenance activities in some of the larger tea estates as well as mid-small ones.

December is usually a lean season for tea cultivation but the tea bushes needs to be pruned and maintained to be readied for the harvest in March-April. Industry officials said a failure to do so affects the quality of the produce directly which in effect pulls down prices.

"There have been some garden closures in Assam but it is very difficult to arrive at a number. The protest over CAB has affected the tea sector badly," Vivek Goenka, chairman of the ITA told this newspaper.

Usually, around 15-16 million kg (mkg) of tea is produced in December in Assam which accounts for only 2.15 per cent of the total produce from this state. Annually, Assam produces more than 700 mkg of tea.

According to Goenka, apart from a lack of labourers in the estates, the curfew and the various measures taken by the authorities to curb violence and protests, had led to a complete halt on the tea trade.

"Owing to the curfew, there have been problems over logistics and transportation as well," he said.

"Moreover, workers are also refraining from work whenever a strike or bandh is declared. The condition is very bad and has affected the functioning of estates direly," Atul Asthana, managing director at the Goodricke Group told this business daily.

An industry official said that owing to the current state of affairs, the buyers are also not risking coming to the state to buy the produce and unless the situation is contained, the stock of tea, estimated around 23 mkg, stands to increase. Usually, in December, the auctions are put on hold and most of the buyers come in either to procure the tea privately or sign forward contracts.

In effect, the stockpile haemorrhages the prices in the auctions.

The Tea Board has also extended the garden closure date by a week with the last date of plucking being December 19 and the last date for sorting and packing the tea being January 1, 2020 for the CTC variant and January 6, 2020 for the Orthodox variant.

Industry officials, however, are not too optimist about the extension in plucking dates as the tea quality may stand to suffer. The quality of tea deteriorates if the leaves are left un-plucked and the bushes not pruned beyond seven days.