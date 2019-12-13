- India abandoning its founding principles with Citizenship Amendment Bill
- Budget 2020: Centre may announce increase in FPIs' debt limit to 10%
- Citizenship Bill: US urges India to protect rights of religious minorities
- Fewer than 10% American purchasing smartphones priced over $1,000: Report
- Three killed in police firing as CAB protests flare across the Northeast
- Citizenship Bill 2019 becomes law with President Ram Nath Kovind's assent
- Heavy rains lash Delhi: 17 flights diverted, airport ops briefly suspended
- Hopeful of consensus on Article 6 at COP25, negotiations underway: India
- JNU VC holds meeting with students representatives, teachers; no headway
- Nirbhaya rape convicts still have legal remedies; SC to head plea on Dec 17
Citizenship Bill protests LIVE: Meghalaya switches off mobile internet
President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to Citizenship Amendment Bill as thousands of troops brace for another day of protests in the Northeast.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesters during their clashes as they march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI )
India's northeast states braced for another day of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, after at least two people were killed in Guwahati when police fired at protesters on Thursday.
The law seeks to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015. But thousands of protesters in Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, say the measure would open the region to a flood of foreign migrants.
Mobile internet and SMS services were blocked across Meghalaya for two days, and an indefinite curfew imposed in parts of its capital city Shillong after protests against the Bill, which President Ram Nath Kovind singed into law Thursday night.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh