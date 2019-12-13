JUST IN
Citizenship Bill protests LIVE: Meghalaya switches off mobile internet

President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to Citizenship Amendment Bill as thousands of troops brace for another day of protests in the Northeast.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesters during their clashes as they march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI )
India's northeast states braced for another day of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, after at least two people were killed in Guwahati when police fired at protesters on Thursday.

The law seeks to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015. But thousands of protesters in Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, say the measure would open the region to a flood of foreign migrants.

Mobile internet and SMS services were blocked across Meghalaya for two days, and an indefinite curfew imposed in parts of its capital city Shillong after protests against the Bill, which President Ram Nath Kovind singed into law Thursday night.

