CJI recuses from case challenging Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief

The CJI said he would be part of the selection committee meeting to choose the new CBI director

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ranjan Gogoi, CJI
CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi Monday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director.

The CJI said he would be part of the selection committee meeting to choose the new CBI director.

The high-powered selection committee comprises the prime minister, the leader of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his nominee judge of the apex court.

A bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director.
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 11:40 IST

