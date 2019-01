CJI recuses from case challenging Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief

of India (CJI) Ranjan Monday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging appointment of M as the

The CJI said he would be part of the selection committee meeting to choose the new

The high-powered selection committee comprises the prime minister, the leader of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his nominee judge of the apex court.

A bench comprising CJI and Justice was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as