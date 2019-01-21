News digest: Budget may pitch tax sops, tepid start to Q3 earnings and more

Budget may pitch tax sops for middle class

The 2019-20 interim Budget may lay out a road map for possible tax incentives for the middle class.

Tepid start to Q3 earnings

The third quarter (Q3) earnings season has started on a sluggish note for Corporate India. While India Inc has reported robust sales growth of 37.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), net profit growth has been disappointing at 10.1 per cent, indicating margin pressure.

Global PE funds bullish as 6 airports up for sale

At least half a dozen global private equity (PE) funds and airport developers have bought bid documents for the six Indian airports which are up for sale. German airport operator AviAlliance, Australia's AMP Capital, Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, and PSP pension fund, Sydney-based Macquarie Group, French airport operator Aéroports de Paris, and Italy's Atlantia group are among the top names showing keen interest in the second wave of airport privatisation in the country, it is learnt.

‘Market disruptors are often over-played’

At a time when the domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is seeing the emergence of digital-only brands and start-ups, incumbents such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have to adapt to the new normal.

Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi loses over 60% wealth in four years

Dilip Shanghvi and family, the promoters of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, have seen their fortunes go through sharp ups and downs over the past few years.