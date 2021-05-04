Clamour grows for Covid-19 regulatory package from banks and NBFCs

With the rising severity of the second Covid-19 wave, lenders are seeking an opportunity for restructuring the debt for borrowers who have did not avail of recast under regulatory package last year. Senior bankers said the situation has become serious and it is tough to gauge the economic impact this pandemic this time around will have.

This is more so for sectors like hospitality, which got battered in the first wave. Besides seeking a three month moratorium on loan repayments, lenders have sought a restructuring window for those battered by pandemic but did not opt for recast ...