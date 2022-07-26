Class 12 girl commits suicide in TN's Cuddalore, third in last two weeks

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu power utility signs deals for 2,900 MW power
TN student suicide case: SC says probe will continue as per HC's order
Over 16,000 committed suicide due to bankruptcy in 3 years: Govt
Weed out root causes, save CPEC: China warns Pakistan after suicide bombing
China asks its firms in Pakistan to enhance security after suicide attack
-
A Class 12 student committed suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore on Tuesday, the third such death in the state in the last two weeks.
The Cuddalore district superintendent of Police told IANS that the student had a rift with her mother and in a fit of fury she entered her room and committed suicide.
This is the third incident of a Plus two student committing suicide in Tamil Nadu in a span of two weeks.
On July 13 a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide of the girl sparked violence in Kallakurichi with hundreds of protesters vandalizing the school building, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and burning down several two-wheelers on July 17.
Intense stone and bottle pelting also took place at the spot against the police, injuring senior IPS officers, including Inspector General of Police, B. Pandyan, and Superintendent of Police, R. Selvakumar. The Chief Minister sent a fact-finding team comprising state police chief and home secretary to ascertain the facts and to report to the home department.
In a similar incident, a Class 12 student of Tiruvallur district hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Monday (July 25). The family and relatives of the girl protested in front of the school and were not ready to take the body. They finally relented after police and district administration put pressure.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the factors leading to the suicides of these three girls.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU