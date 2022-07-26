Mumbai Police file an FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified people in JNU violence case
Disney-Star lodges FIR against websites, app in fight against piracy
Shah on 2-day Gujarat visit from today; to launch e-FIR service, projects
Prophet row: Delhi Police file FIRs against Nupur Sharma and others
Delhi Police launches e-FIR app to instantly lodge theft complaints
-
Acting on a complaint by an NGO and a written application by a lawyer, both claiming that Ranveer Singh had hurt the sentiments and the modesty of women, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against the Bollywood actor for posting in the nude for the New York-based 'Paper' magazine.
Ranveer, who posted the pictures on his Instagram account and was getting a lot of attention from celebrities, including the TMC Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has been charged under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 292 and 293 (dealing in obscene material and objects), and 509 (word, gesture or action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.
The FIR has been filed at the Chembur police station in Mumbai. The police were acting on a written application submitted by a Mumbai-based lawyer, who's also a former journalist, Vedika Chaubey.
The complainant alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.
--IANS
srb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU