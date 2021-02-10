Climate Justice calls for compassion for the world's poorest: PM Modi

Prime Minister said developing countries should get enough space to grow in order to fight He also called for climate justice and said two things will define the journey of humanity – the health of our people and health of our planet, both of which are interlinked.”

"The road to fighting is through climate justice. At the root of climate justice is the principle of being large-hearted. Climate justice is also about thinking about the bigger and long-term picture," said the PM during the inaugural session of World Sustainability Development Summit (WSDS) by TERI.

The PM said as the environmental changes and natural disasters impact the poor the most, climate justice is inspired “by a vision of trusteeship where growth comes with greater compassion for the poorest.”

"Climate justice also means giving the developing countries enough space to grow. When each and every one of us understand our individual and collective duties, climate justice will be achieved," he said.

The PM said the India is committed to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 33-35 per cent from 2005 levels and a drop of 24 per cent of emission intensity has already been achieved.

"We are also on track to set up 450 GW of renewable energy generating capacity by 2030,” he said.