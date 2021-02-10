Climate Justice calls for compassion for the world's poorest: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said developing countries should get enough space to grow in order to fight climate change. He also called for climate justice and said two things will define the journey of humanity – the health of our people and health of our planet, both of which are interlinked.”
"The road to fighting climate change is through climate justice. At the root of climate justice is the principle of being large-hearted. Climate justice is also about thinking about the bigger and long-term picture," said the PM during the inaugural session of World Sustainability Development Summit (WSDS) by TERI.
The PM said as the environmental changes and natural disasters impact the poor the most, climate justice is inspired “by a vision of trusteeship where growth comes with greater compassion for the poorest.”
"Climate justice also means giving the developing countries enough space to grow. When each and every one of us understand our individual and collective duties, climate justice will be achieved," he said.
The PM said the India is committed to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 33-35 per cent from 2005 levels and a drop of 24 per cent of emission intensity has already been achieved.
"We are also on track to set up 450 GW of renewable energy generating capacity by 2030,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU